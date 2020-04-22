‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Reveals If She Filmed Confessionals, Talks Lisa Vanderpump And Disses Her Rose

Brandi Glanville took questions from fans about Lisa Vanderpump on Instagram Live last night.

Brandi Glanville hosted a Q&A session with her fans and followers on Instagram Live last night and as she sat chatting with her online audience over a glass of wine, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was questioned about whether she would be seen in a cast confessional and where she stands with Lisa Vanderpump.

After first revealing that she was supposed to film her cast confessional scenes recently but was unable due to the death of one of her sons’ friends, Glanville revealed that she has not seen or spoken to her former co-star and friend, Vanderpump, recently.

“I have not spoken to Lisa Vanderpump but I wish her well,” Glanville shared.

As fans of the series well know, Glanville and Vanderpump were on very bad terms when Glanville left her full-time position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 5 in 2015 and after Vanderpump was linked to a lawsuit filed by Joanna Krupa against Glanville, their relationship became further strained. However, years later, Glanville appears to have softened when it comes to her feelings toward Vanderpump and told her fans and followers last night that she “will always have a weird love for her.”

Glanville went on to say that while producers of the series don’t exactly arrange for cast events, they don’t arrange to film with cast member who aren’t hosting or attending get togethers. So, when it comes to filming, the ladies of the show have to be quite active socially with one another or they won’t be seen on camera.

After Glanville confirmed she had not been in touch with Vanderpump, another fan questioned her about whether or not she and other Bravolebrities are forced to drink Vanderpump Rose at Bravo events.

“No. They give us the good stuff. We’re pretty taken care of,” she replied, suggesting that Vanderpump’s drink isn’t “good.”

Also during her Q&A with her fans and followers, Glanville revealed that she once met Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul but was left unimpressed with his holier-than-thou behavior.

“I met Aaron Paul and he was a d**k to me. [He] thought he was just everything,” she lamented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville’s latest comments about Vanderpump come just over a month after she applauded her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star for being an inspiring businesswoman who never enjoys any downtime during an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino.

“I respect that because [Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd] are always hustling,” Glanville explained, according to a report from Reality Blurb.