Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Toned Physique In Bright Blue Crop Top And Gray Shorts For Lower Body Workout

Ashleigh Jordan targetted her legs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and fans are loving it.

Dressed in a bright blue crop top and gray high-waisted shorts, the fitness model/trainer started with a series of alternating lunge taps. For this exercise, she started in a standing position with her torso tilted forward and her knees bent. Then she pushed one of her legs back and lightly touched her toe to the ground before returning it to its original position. After that, she repeated the exercise with the other leg. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 30 repetitions.

In the second video, Ashleigh knocked out a set of deep squats at a brisk pace. She lowered her glutes until they lined up with her knees and then quickly stood up before beginning the next rep. She also suggested doing 30 reps of this exercise for three rounds.

Next, she moved on to doing alternating lateral jump lunges. She started with a hop to one side before she bent one leg and extended the other to her right. She did this while she leaned forward and tapped her right hand to the ground. Ashleigh recommended three sets of 15 repetitions in her caption.

Then, in the final video, Ashleigh performed a set of half burpees. She began the movement in a squat position, with her elbows raised and her arms bent at a 90-degree angle. Then she kicked her legs backward and placed her palms on the ground before she jumped back into the squat. Her caption suggested three sets of 15 repetitions as well.

Ashleigh also described this workout as “brutal” in her caption, but said it was great for anyone who wanted to tackle a high-intensity circuit for their legs.

The post has been liked close to 60,000 times, as of this writing and more than 450 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Ashleigh received lots of praise for her workout demonstration.

“That’s a pretty bada** routine, beautiful,” wrote fellow Instagram fitness influencer Anais Zanotti.

“Love your workouts!!!” another Instagram user wrote. “Also love how your sunglasses stayed on the whole time.”

“Gorgeous girl,” a third fan wrote before adding a fire and heart-eye emoji to their comment. “Love u Ashleigh and I love all you’re workouts.”

A fourth thanked her for helping them to cope with their coronavirus-induced isolation.

“These workouts are keeping me sane during quarantine!” they wrote. “Do you have any more at home arm workouts?? I’m dying for a good one!”