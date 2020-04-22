Latina Bombshell Valeria Orsini Shows Off Incredible Figure In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Valeria Orsini commanded the attention of many of her 4.2 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 22, when she took to the popular social media app to post a triple update of herself clad in a flattering bikini.

The slideshow included three photos that showed her in the same two-piece and location. The shots captured Orsini outdoors as she soaked up the sun in style.

Orsini rocked a cobalt blue bathing suit that contrasted with her tanned complexion. Her bikini top featured thick straps that went over her shoulders. Its triangles were tight and small, allowing her to show off her ample cleavage. The back of the straps included frilly details for a romantic look.

On her lower body, Orsino had on a pair of matching bottoms. She wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure by baring her hips and highlighting her slim waist. Orsini didn’t reveal the brand of her swimsuit.

She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized, heart-shaped shades for extra sass. Orsini also had AirPods in her ears when the photos were snapped. She wore her blond dyed hair pulled up in a perfect bun that sat at the top of her head.

In her caption, Orsini detailed that she has been spending her days during the COVID-19 lockdown. She included a motivational message assuring that “it’s all about mental flexibility” and that she will emerge from this pandemic “Like a QUEEN.”

Garnering more than 35,300 likes and nearly 700 comments within the first couple of hours, the update proved to have been an immediate hit with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Orsini’s beauty and to compliment her in general.

“So beautiful Bella,” one user wrote, following the words with a string of red heart emoji.

“happy humpday beautiful,” replied another user, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hottie gal [fire emoji] fit n beautiful,” a third one chimed in, adding a heart-eyes emoji following the message.

“My new wallpaper on my iPhone,” added another fan, topping the reply with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

Orsini has attracted millions of followers to her Instagram account thanks to her sultry photos, which seem to never disappoint.