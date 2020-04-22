Chloe Saxon Gets Steamy In Tight Pink Dress For Her Latest Racy Instagram Upload

Chloe Saxon to steamy for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday. She rocked a skimpy ensemble while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the stunning shots, Chloe rocked a light pink dress that featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low cut neckline that flashed her massive cleavage.

The dress clung tightly to her tiny waist and round booty while showcasing her curvy hips. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the pics. She accessorized the look with some sparkling earrings and a chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with her backside towards the camera. She rested one hand on her thigh and looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face. The second shot featured her with her hip pushed to the side and one hand touching her face. A mirror and a padded bench can also be seen in the background of the post.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The wavy strands fell down her back.

She also sported a stunning makeup look in the photos. The application included smoky eye shadow and dramatic brows, as well as thick lashes and black winged eyeliner to define her features further.

She gave her face a warm glow using pink blush on her apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 708,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show the post some love, clicking the like button more than 5,400 times within the first hour after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 messages for the model.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower stated.

“U are so beautiful my sister, I mean it,” another remarked.

“There is not a day that you don’t look Sexxxy. Absolutely Breathtaking Woman,” a third comment read.

“Love the dress,” a fourth social media user wrote.

Chloe’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock barely-there ensembles such as plunging tops, skintight workout gear, and skimpy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently stunned her followers when she exposed her cleavage in a low cut denim top and a pair of form-fitting jeans. To date, that post has gathered more than 12,000 likes and over 240 comments.