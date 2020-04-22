Polina Malinovskaya Slays In Leather Crop Top & Matching Jacket

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram to share a sizzling snap that showed her in skimpy leather attire. The April 22 upload included two new photos where the Russian hottie flaunted her incredible figure.

The first image in the deck showed Polina posing inside of a grocery store. She did not share her location, but in recent weeks, she has been social distancing at home. The model gave a sultry gaze into the camera, running one hand through her long, blond locks and resting the other at her side. Polina, who recently sizzled in a sheer top, chose a unique place to pose — standing in the middle of a grocery aisle that had shelves of dishwasher tablets. While her fans noticed the setting, it was her killer outfit that really had them buzzing.

Her top boasted a black leather fabric that clung to her figure. It had a sweetheart neckline with a double layer of fabric around her bust, drawing attention to a small amount of cleavage that she left on display. A silver zipper ran through the body of the garment, adding another fun element to the biker-chic look. Polina’s top cut off just above her belly button, flaunting her taut tummy and slim waist as well.

She wore more leather in the form of a jacket over her crop top, only that piece was a lighter black color that had silver accents and buttons. The jacket draped down to her upper thigh, and she wore it unzipped to reveal her top underneath.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell opted for comfort, wearing a pair of tight charcoal leggings that showed off her trim legs. Thanks to the piece’s low-riding front, fans were also treated to a generous view of Polina’s midsection. The second photo in the update captured the model posing in the same aisle, but in that shot, she looked off into the distance with a sultry gaze. She wore her typical application of makeup, which included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Polina opted to go jewelry-free and let her outfit speak for itself while wearing her silky blond locks with a side part. So far, the post has garnered a ton of attention, with over 116,000 likes and over 500 comments.

“Wow what a beauty. I am in shock,” one follower gushed.

“Even out shopping you look fabulous,” a second chimed in alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Such a beautiful girl i love it,” another added in addition to a few red hearts.