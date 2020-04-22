Dua Lipa Is Excited About ‘Secret Music Video’ She Has Been Working On From Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic may have stopped a lot of musicians promoting music the way they planned but nothing is going to get in the way of Dua Lipa’s new album campaign. According to Music News the “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper made a recent appearance on Billboard’s Pop Shop Podcast and spoke about an upcoming music video she has been filming.

The British singer recently dropped her highly-anticipated second studio album, Future Nostalgia, which ended up becoming her first chart-topper in her home country, per The Official Charts. Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, Lipa admitted that she was inspired to try something fun for her next music video.

Her aim is to create something that will allow fans to have fun that will distract them from what’s going on outside. She hopes people will get up, dance, and take a step back.

“Little did I know that we would all be taking a massive step back and really reflecting on what’s happening, but also finding the little joys at home. And that’s been quite nice,” the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress said.

“I’m going to keep it a little secret for now, but we are working on a new music video for a new song, which I’m excited about… we’ve been working on the video for that from home,” she continued.

“Trying to do something fun…but it has its own story. We’ll let that happen. When the time comes, you’ll see.”

Lipa didn’t state or hint at what song she is creating the music video for. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for an announcement.

Aside from creating a new music video, Lipa has been enjoying time with her model boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, during the lockdown in the U.K. The 24-year-old revealed the couple have been binge-watching Netflix shows and cooking together to pass the time. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Be the One” hitmaker had to leave her house to buy dishwasher tablets. She protected herself from the virus by putting on a mask.

Over the past couple of weeks, Lipa has been gracing numerous magazine covers and has been posing in various eye-catching garments to promote her most recent LP.

For her NME cover, the “Hotter Than Hell” entertainer stunned in a skimpy bandeau top. The item of clothing displayed her décolletage and gave a hint of her underboob. She wore the look with high-waisted black pants and scraped her blond and brunette hair off her face. She tied her locks up in a high bun and opted for dark eye makeup.