Anne Hathaway Channels Mia Thermopolis From ‘The Princess Diaries’ For Viral Pillow Challenge

Anne Hathaway is the latest celeb to participate in the pillow challenge — a viral “fashion trend” that has been circulating the internet over the last few weeks that has participants fashion a dress out of pillows. The actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share her take on the popular social media game, which drew inspiration from one of her most iconic roles.

Rather than using a single pillow, the 37-year-old utilized three to create her DIY ensemble. She tied one that was covered with a royal blue pillowcase to her torso with a thin tie, and added two more white pillows were added underneath. The design gave her “dress” a ballgown style, much akin to those she wore while starring as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries.

Anne further channeled her breakout role by adding a pair of black combat boots, sunglasses, and headphones to the makeshift outfit, which fans will easily recognize as staples to Mia’s look in the hit 2001 film. The actress even sported the accessories in the poster image for the film. She completed the look with a dusting of blush and red lip gloss.

Anne posed in front of two framed posters of butterfly wings to debut her ensemble — another homage to the film series, as Mia undergoes both a physical and mental transformation in its first installment upon learning that she is royalty. The mother-of-two also quoted one of the most recognizable lines from the movie in the caption of the upload.

The nostalgic look quickly earned recognition from many of Anne’s 17 million Instagram followers, who have double-tapped the upload over 1.5 million times since it went live to her page four hours ago. Thousands took to the comments section as well to compliment starlet on her epic response to the pillow challenge.

“Love you this is brilliant,” one person wrote.

“Quarantine outfit of the year,” commented another fan.

“No one does it like Anne Hathaway, or should I say Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldi!?!?” a third follower quipped.

Others labeled her as both the winner and queen of the internet trend.

The Ella Enchanted actress is not the only celebrity that has participated in the pillow challenge. Last week, Sarah Michelle Gellar took to her own Instagram account to share her take on the popular trend, which also drew inspiration from the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King. Actress Halle Berry partook as well, adding a bedazzled belt, floppy hat, and black heels to give her pillow ensemble some glam.