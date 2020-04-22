‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Nina Encourages Nelle & Sonny Has Questions For Elizabeth

Wednesday’s General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are some interesting conversations ahead. The April 22 episode will show everybody the initial phase of the fallout from Sasha and Chase’s fake fling, but there is action ahead on other fronts as well.

Viewers haven’t seen Nelle and Nina together since the recent necklace bombshell, but that changes with Wednesday’s show. While it doesn’t seem that either woman will make the connection about the necklace quite yet, it does look like Nina will be trying to guide Nelle in a positive direction.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows Nelle and Nina together at the Crimson offices. Nina will say that if a certain opportunity were to present itself, she thinks that Nelle should take it. Nelle appears to be taking Nina’s advice under consideration, but it’s not known yet just what the opportunity is that they’re discussing.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nina will be learning a bit more about Nelle during this show. Even without factoring in the necklace connection, all signs point toward Nina starting to more and more of herself in Nelle.

A bond is starting to form between the two women and it seems quite likely that Nina will soon become quite protective of Nelle. Given Nina’s previous promises that she would keep Nelle close so she could feed information to Carly and Michael, General Hospital spoilers suggest that a shift is on the way.

Viewers are also going to see Sonny and Elizabeth having a conversation. It looks like the topic at hand will be rather serious, and Sonny will mention that Elizabeth seems to have something specific in mind.

Could this be about Cameron and the kidnapping he recently endured with Trina? Is Elizabeth going to ask Sonny whether Jake is in any danger with the escalating mob violence, given that the boy is Jason’s son? Either of those could be the case, but this may well be about Mike.

Sonny’s father recently fell and had a seizure, and his condition is deteriorating rapidly. Sonny trusts Elizabeth and respects her as a nurse, so he may be looking to get her opinion on what’s happening with Mike.

A lot of General Hospital flashbacks have been incorporated into recent episodes as a strategy for stretching out the pre-taped content the network has. Despite that, Wednesday’s episode looks to be jam-packed with new developments.

Some of these storylines are really gaining momentum. Fans have plenty of theories about what’s coming next with these and spoilers suggest that answers are coming soon.