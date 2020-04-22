Donald Trump Hypes Southern States Reopening For Business Via Twitter

Although health experts are concerned about a possible negative impact, governors from multiple states in the southeastern U.S. are now looking to roll back the restrictions on businesses for operation during the current coronavirus pandemic. For his part, President Donald Trump is firmly behind the governors who are looking to jump-start their state’s economies, hyping potential moves to reopen in a post on Twitter.

Trump — who has alluded to a desire to have Americans get back to work at various junctures — noted that special care will be given to the elderly as states look to loosen restrictions and that their lives will be “better than ever.” In the Wednesday tweet, the president also maintained that reopening is being done safely.

“States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever…WE LOVE YOU ALL!”

His post comes in the wake of Govs. Brian Kemp (Georgia), Henry McMaster (South Carolina), and Bill Lee (Tennessee) making statements on Monday that restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus and flattening the COVID-19 curve would be rolled back in their respective states. Those proclamations received pushback from some, citing the dangers of further spread of the disease.

Per Politico, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms expressed confusion about Kemp’s announcement, calling it illogical. Per the governor’s plan, certain businesses in Georgia, including bowling alleys, gyms, hair salons, and tattoo parlors, could open their doors again as early as Friday, should they meet hygiene guidelines.

“As I look at the data and as I talk with our public health officials, I don’t see that it’s based on anything that’s logical.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has cautioned that returning to life as it was before the pandemic too quickly could have dire consequences.

“It’s going to backfire,” Fauci deadpanned during an appearance on Good Morning America, via the LA Times.

The Times is also reporting that none of the aforementioned states have achieved the 14 days of sustained decline in new coronavirus cases that White House guidelines list as a requirement for lifting restrictions on businesses.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a science-based approach to the coronavirus by businesses and government officials. As of Wednesday morning, there have been over 831,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the country. More than 46,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began and the worldwide death toll is currently approaching 181,000.