Kenya Moore Claps Back After NeNe Leakes Made Allegations About Her Marriage & Child On ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore isn’t holding back in her response to NeNe Leakes‘ comments concerning her husband, Marc Daly, and their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

The ongoing drama between the two Real Housewives of Atlanta stars escalated during the show’s season finale on Sunday, April 19. Leakes claimed during a scene from the show that Moore’s marriage to Daly might not be what it appears. The former Glee star claimed that Moore, who was separated from her husband at the time, made an agreement with Daly to marry her and was paid to have a baby with her. She then said Moore and Daly’s marriage certificate has yet to be shared publicly. She explained how stars like Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez couldn’t keep their documents under wraps, so Moore wasn’t an exception. Leakes also accused Moore of not using her own egg to become pregnant with Brooklyn, and claimed that was the reason the toddler resembles her father more than her mother.

Following the season finale, Moore told her side of the story to Extra on Tuesday, April 21. The former beauty queen told Extra host Billy Bush that there wasn’t any truth to Leakes’ allegations. She also said she does have proof that she married her husband back in 2018.

“Yes, I’m legally married. I have my marriage certificate. I have witnesses,” Moore said. She’s basically calling pretty much everyone in Turks and Caicos a lie, my family a lie… I just think that she crosses lines. She’s a vile person, and kids are off-limits.”

Moore then continued to say how she wasn’t surprised by Leakes’ allegations. She said she knew the remarks were coming from a hurt place, and she said Leakes has brought up topics where she knows Moore was “most vulnerable.” Fans of the show will know Moore yearned to be married and have a child for multiple seasons before eventually starting her family.

Moore and Leakes have been at odds with one another since Season 11. The two had several arguments with one another throughout Season 12, and their final one for the season also took place on Sunday. Towards the end of the episode, which took place at Kandi Burruss’s baby shower, the ladies got into another altercation after Leakes felt Moore was making dishonest comments about her in the media. Although they may never become friends again, Moore says she doesn’t want her beef with Leakes to be the focal point of the series moving forward.

“I have been a target of her attacks because I simply have seen her for who she is,” Moore said. “She never supported me during my pregnancy and even now that my beautiful baby is here… making these accusations and targeting my family.”