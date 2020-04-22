Tahlia Hall Soaks Up Some Sun In A String Bikini While Lounging By The Pool

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to show off her beach body in a racy new update. She showcased her figure while revealing that she’s been working outside by the pool as of late.

In the racy pic, Tahlia looked stunning wearing an animal-print string bikini. The top tied behind her neck and around her back while flashing her toned arms and shoulders and clinging tightly to her ample bust.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips and flaunted her round booty and lean legs in the process. She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her wrist and a dainty chain around her neck.

She laid on her tummy on top of a black beach towel with her legs stretched out behind her. She propped herself up on her elbows and rested her head on her hands while giving a seductive stare into the camera. The swimming pool can be seen in the background of the shot, as well as a bright pink raft.

Tahlia’s long, blond hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

She opted for a bombshell makeup look as well. The application consisted of long, curled lashes and black eyeliner. She also rocked pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

Her tanned skin was accentuated with bronzed blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with light pink lipstick.

Tahlia’s 527,000-plus followers wasted no time showing some love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 22,000 times within the first five hours after its upload. Admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 440 messages for the model.

“Wow your absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote.

“WOW! WOW! WOW! Thank you for making my day!! So beautiful & sexy!” said another.

“Looks beautiful and sensual body,” a third social media user gushed.

“Those eyes are mesmerising [sic],” a fourth person commented.

Tahlia doesn’t seem to mind flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits on Instagram. She’s often seen sporting skintight workout gear, scanty lingerie, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sexy white thong bikini as she showed off her backside. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it has racked up more than 41,000 likes and over 675 comments.