Kelis Keeps It Glam In Shimmery Gold Shirt & Rocks Ponytail For New ‘Cooked With Cannabis’ Show

Kelis recently launched her new cooking show, Cooked With Cannabis, on Netflix. The singer-turned-chef co-hosts alongside Portland-based cook Leather Storrs. Not only does Kelis have a passion for food but she also loves fashion so it was inevitable that the “Get Along with You” hitmaker was going to look glammed-up for the episodes.

She took to Instagram to share with fans one of her looks that took place.

Kelis stunned in a shimmery gold shirt and displayed her decolletage. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces and hoop earrings for the occasion. The “Trick Me” chart-topper opted for a glossy lip and black mascara. Kelis sported her signature curls up in a ponytail and tied her blond and brunette locks up in a jeweled hair tie.

In the first shot, she was captured displaying her side profile in a close-up pic. The star looked regal and showed off her incredible bone structure. Kelis looked directly in front of her and oozed elegance.

In the next two slides, she showcased the details of her hair and the hair tie.

In the fourth and final frame, she posed alongside her hairstylist, Maisha Oliver, and makeup artist, Kristin Durante, in a group photo. The trio all flashed a smile and looked happy to be in each other’s company.

For her caption, Kelis she told fans that she loves a glam situation and that her team had fun with her hair and makeup on the show. She asked her followers to comment on what their favorite look was taken from the first series.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 7,000 likes and over 170 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her half a million followers.

“This gold shirt and your floral jumpsuit! So fly Kelis!” one user wrote.

“You looked absolutely amazing and flawless in all the episodes,” another devotee shared.

“That green onesie was fantastic! Hope more episodes come out because I binged them all lol,” remarked a third fan.

“All of them because you are the queen of swag! (But I loved that green one piece)” a fourth admirer commented.

Each episode of Cooked With Cannabis is joined by familiar celebrities who get to try each course and are able to help select who should win the $10,000 prize that is given to a contestant at the end of each cook-off.

Talk show host Ricki Lake, rapper Too $hort, and singer Elle King are a few of many names who were a part of the first season.