‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill & Wyatt Share Their Regrets About Katie & Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 23 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will find that they have rather a lot in common. Father and son will share their regrets when it comes to dealing with the women in their lives, per TV Guide.

Wyatt Gets A Second Opinion

Wyatt recently made a trip to Forrester Creations. He wanted his mother and Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) take on a particular situation that he found himself in. He had recently asked Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to move out because Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) believed that she would be better served at a medical facility. Katie and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) were shocked that Wyatt would put his dying ex-girlfriend out even though Flo made a valid point.

Not satisfied with the women’s advice, Wyatt will turn to his dad. He will share his dilemma with his father, hoping for a fresh perspective. Instead, he and Dollar Bill will have a candid heart-to-heart about their regrets.

Bill Regrets Hurting Katie

Bill hates that he hurt Katie when he kissed Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) behind her back. It was never his intention to cause Katie any more pain and he just got carried away in the moment when he had Brooke in his arms. However, Katie was livid and wanted to move out. So, Bill moved out of his own house instead because he knew that he was in the wrong.

Wyatt will blast his father, according to the weekly spoilers video. He will berate him for kissing Brooke and ask him what he was thinking when he was canoodling with her. He doesn’t understand how Bill could have jeopardized his entire future for a quick thrill with Katie’s sister.

Wyatt Regrets Hurting Sally

Wyatt, in turn, feels awful about Sally. Not only did he hurt her when he dumped her for Flo while they were still engaged to be married. But now he must put his dying ex-girlfriend out of the house because his current girlfriend feels it would be better for her.

Wyatt feels conflicted because he knows that Sally doesn’t want to die alone. And had it not been for his cheating ways, she would not have had to face this by herself either.

Bill will support his son no matter what decision he makes. He knows that Wyatt always does the right thing.

However, Wyatt and Bill are more alike than even they could have imagined.