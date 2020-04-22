Dallas Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Squashes Rumors Of Trade For Jamal Adams

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for help in the NFL Draft and the free agent market, but it doesn’t appear as if Jamal Adams is on their list. Rumors have had Adams on the Cowboys’ radar in the past, and they’ve since started up again because he’s extremely unhappy in New York. Despite the speculation swirling around, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has completely squashed the idea of going after the veteran safety.

Earlier this week, the rumors suggested the Cowboys were having in-house discussions about trading for Adams. The gears had not yet been put in motion, but things were getting started with the draft approaching.

The #Cowboys as if this morning haven't yet phoned the #Jets about a Jamal Adams trade. It has been discussed by Dallas in-house. This is about to become an open secret. pic.twitter.com/WP4Fx3WXNo — fishsports (@fishsports) April 20, 2020

It came as no surprise that the Cowboys were looking at trading for Adams during the offseason. He has been frustrated due to not receiving a contract extension from the Jets, and CBS Sports has reported that he wants to get out of New York before the 2020 season.

The former LSU Tiger has been a great cover-safety during his three seasons in the NFL, and he’d draw plenty of interest from other teams. The Dallas Cowboys are not going to be one of those teams, though, as Jones says he is not looking at Adams right now.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it's unlikely the Cowboys would trade a pick for a veteran player at 17. Jamal Adams truthers, we shall see if this remains the case. As I reported Monday, a source informed tells me the safety just wasn’t top of mind right now. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 21, 2020

This offseason, the Cowboys sat back and watched as starters Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins, Byron Jones, and Robert Quinn all left for other teams. Additional work remains on both sides of the ball, but several veteran free agents have already arrived in Dallas.

Dallas has the 17th overall pick in the first round of this weekend’s NFL Draft, and mock drafts have them all over the place. Some have them selecting LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, while many others have them choosing cornerback A.J. Terrell of Clemson.

As the week goes on and the draft begins, things could change as teams start to exchange phone calls. Jones simply wanted it known that no veterans are targets of the Cowboys right now, and that includes a disgruntled Adams.

Before last season’s trade deadline, the Cowboys and Jets were in intense talks to deal Adams, per Dallas News. Dallas reportedly offered a first-round pick in exchange for the talented safety, but the sides could not agree to a deal in the final seconds before time was up.

Adams is still without a contract extension in New York, and there has been no indication that the Jets are close to offering him one.