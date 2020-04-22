Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In White Lace Lingerie For Sexy New Selfie

Tahlia Skaines went scantily clad for her latest Instagram post on Wednesday. She showed off her fit figure while revealing she’s been wondering when life will start to get back to normal.

In the racy snap, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she rocked a white lace lingerie set. The bra boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut to showcase her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and flat tummy. Her killer legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with some dangling gold earrings.

Tahlia sat on an unmade bed as she snapped the selfie. She had one hand resting behind her for balance as the other held her phone. She arched her back and looked away from the lens with a sassy expression on her face. In the background of the shot some bedside tables can be seen, as well piece of artwork hanging above the bed.

Tahlia wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. She left some strands out to frame her face.

She sported a glam makeup look in the shot. The application consisted of long, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She also added pink eye shadow and darkened brows to further define her eyes.

Her sun kissed skin was illuminated by the shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes, and the bronzed blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with dark gloss on her full lips.

Many of Tahlia’s 515,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. The post racked up more than 12,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section, leaving over 130 remarks about the photo.

“Wow your absolutely stunning,” one follower stated.

“You’re incredible,” another wrote.

“I love that set,” a third comment read.

“Wow baby your figure so cute,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Tahlia appears to have no qualms about flaunting her hourglass figure in barely-there ensembles. She’s often seen posing in tiny bathing suits, skimpy tops, and short shorts for her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when her enviable curves were put on full display in a strapless white bikini. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 14,000 likes and over 160 comments.