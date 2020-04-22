Casi Davis Smolders In An Asymmetrical White One-Piece Swimsuit

Casi Davis sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with another skin-baring snap that has proved hard to be ignored.

In the image, the model looked smoking hot in an asymmetrical white swimsuit from Oh Polly that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The one-piece featured a single strap and bandeau-style neckline that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a revealing cutout that spanned from Casi’s chest down to her hips, leaving her flat midsection and abs completely exposed. The scandalous design also left an eyeful of underboob well on display, much to the delight of her fans.

Casi’s swimwear cinched in at her hips, drawing further attention to her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Also of note was the daringly high-cut of its lower half. It covered up only what was necessary, allowing her to show off her sculpted thighs and killer curves.

The 32-year-old sported the racy ensemble to enjoy a relaxing day on the beach, which made for a stunning background to photo. Casi stood with her feet in the turquoise water as she posed for the camera with one hand on her hips while gazing at the camera with a smoldering stare.

A frayed straw hat sat the model’s head to provide her with some relief from the golden sun. She also accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her beachy waves.

Casi completed her beach day look with a full face of makeup that included a red-orange lipstick, a dusting of blush, and light brown eyeshadow. She also covered her lashes with a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eye pop.

Many of the model’s 1.3 million Instagram followers took time to show her latest post some love. The upload has earned over 42,000 likes since going live to her feed 17 hours ago, as well as hundreds of comments.

“OMG you’re hot,” one person wrote.

“Ok, this is goals,” said another fan.

“Everything about this is perfect,” a third follower commented.

“Seriously my woman crush every day. You are way too fine,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Casi’s swimwear looks often earn the attention of her thousands of fans. She recently dazzled them again in another snap that saw her flaunting her curvaceous backside in a minuscule yellow bikini. That post proved popular as well, racking up nearly 54,000 likes and 486 comments to date.