WWE News: Former Superstar Discusses His Two Biggest Paychecks Ever

Former WWE superstar Champion Ryback says the biggest paycheck he ever received while he was with the company had nothing to do with his work in the ring. During his 12 years with WWE, Ryback said the most money he earned at one time came from merchandising royalties received during a tour in India.

Ryback spent a long time with WWE and won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on one occasion. He was involved in several big storylines and huge feuds, but never made it onto the main event scene for an extended period of time.

During a roundtable discussion with Wrestling Inc., a fan asked him a question regarding his pay in WWE. The fan wanted to know if his biggest paycheck came from his main event matches against John Cena or his match with Mark Henry at WrestleMania 29.

He revealed his biggest paycheck actually came from neither of those and — in fact — didn’t come from a match at all.

WWE had just turned Ryback heel and sent him to India on a media tour. He was in a mall for an appearance and having lunch when he decided to look at his bank account. He said he couldn’t believe his eyes, even though he was expecting his paycheck that day.

“The time difference, that is when the WWE checks would always go to the direct deposit. I remember I opened my phone, I opened my Chase Bank app and look, and there was a check for like $130,000 for my royalties and merch, and I hadn’t even started. They pulled my merch, though, right before that from the quarter before.”

Ryback didn’t go into detail as to why WWE pulled his merchandise, but heels don’t usually get as much. During his feud with Cena, for example, he had the role of the bad guy.

He knew that his “Feed Me More” merchandise likely would have kept selling well if it had remained in WWE’s shop. Fans loved it and chanted the catchphrase along with him, but storylines had changed.

The second biggest paycheck Ryback received during his time in WWE was his match against Henry at WrestleMania 29. Unfortunately, it ended in a loss, but he was compensated well for it.

Ryback has often spoken candidly about WWE since being released back in the summer of 2016. He has often advocated for wrestlers and superstars to unionize for their protection and future. He also feels as if professional wrestling promotions should classify its talent as employees and not independent contractors.