‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Admits She Has Called The Paparazzi On Herself

The Bravo star responds to co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent's claims that she regularly tips photographers off to her whereabouts.

Scheana Shay has admitted that she has tipped the paparazzi on her whereabouts in the past. The Vanderpump Rules star made the hilarious admission during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Scheana was a guest on a remote edition of the late-night Bravo show, where she chatted with Cohen and fellow guest Leslie Grossman via split-screen from her home in California. When the Bravo host shared a viewer question that addressed how Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent recently accused her of calling the paparazzi on herself, Scheana didn’t miss a beat.

“Sometimes I have, yes,” Scheana said when asked if she’s tipped off tabloid photographers on her location. She also offered to give Stassi and Lala the names of her contacts and even went into detail about how someone contacted her for a tabloid shot in Palm Springs.

“This woman reached out to me in Palm Springs, to ask if she could paparazzi me outside a Walmart,” Scheana said on WWHL. “And I’m like, ‘Do I do it just to make the joke?’ To be like, ‘Yep, I called her!'”

Earlier this year on the Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast, Stassi and Lala outed Scheana for her habit of calling the paparazzi on herself. While Stassi admitted to once tipping off photographers for a photo op to make her ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher jealous after he broke up with her, she added that Scheana calls photographers “when she goes to Hawaii.” Lala agreed that Scheana calls her paparazzi contacts “often” so they can take pictures of her.

In the past, Scheana has been photographed in Hawaii with fellow reality stars Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson. In 2018, TMZ posted tabloid photos of Scheana and Hayes, a Bachelor in Paradise and Siesta Key alum, as they walked hand in hand through the surf in Oahu. The reality stars showed off their beach-ready bods amid rumors they were dating, but now it appears the picture-perfect outing was a plant.

Scheana is known for being open with her fans and has even admitted to using Botox and fillers. Last year when she was accused of photoshopping swimsuit snaps while in Austalia, she directed fans to the image that was still on her photographer’s camera.

“Everyone is saying I photoshopped a photo,’ SCheana said at the time, per Bravo.com. “If I would have photoshopped it, I would admit it.”