‘Y&R’ Actress Eva LaRue Reveals Adorable New Family Member In The Wake Of John Callahan’s Passing

The Young and the Restless actress, Eva LaRue, who portrays Celeste Rosales on the soap, revealed she’s added a new family member in the wake of her ex-husband, soap star, John Callahan’s passing.

Callahan, who portrayed Edmund Grey on ABC’s defunct soap opera, All My Children, passed away in late March, The Inquisitr previously reported. The actor’s death was not due to COVID-19, but things like a memorial service have been more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since that time, LaRue has shared remembrances, beautiful pictures, and stories of hardship since he passed on her social media accounts. In her latest update about life since her family lost Callahan, the actress revealed that she’d adopted the late actor’s dog, Cali.

LaRue posted a series of three pictures of herself and the beautiful white pup enjoying each other’s company. The actress sported a beautiful smile in every shoot, and it also appeared that Cali smiled in one of the pictures. She noted that she hadn’t been looking to add another pet to her household, but after Callahan passed away, she brought her ex-husband’s beloved dog home. So far, the new family member is exactly what she needed, and the actress even declared that for her home, Cali had been a match made in heaven. Ultimately, LaRue reassured the late actor that his dog is in good hands.

The actress’s Instagram followers adored her uplifting photos, and over 18,600 hit the “like” button to show their support. Plus, more than 680 fans took the time to compose a sweet message for LaRue and her daughter, Kaya Callahan. Many noted that seeing the joy on the pup’s face brought tears to their eyes.

“She must be so happy to be with you. And her people who loved John. Love this,” replied one follower who also included a red heart emoji.

“Cali’s in good hand. It’s just bigger, doggo poops! I think John would be smiling down at you guys,” a second fan of the actress declared.

“That’s wonderful nobody better than you and kaya to love her,” praised a third Instagrammer who also included high-five emoji and two black hearts.

“So sweet that you took in John’s dog. Pets are the best medicine, and I’m sure Cali will help heal your heart,” wrote a fourth devotee.

Currently, Y&R production is shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it isn’t clear when LaRue will reprise her role as Celeste on the CBS Daytime drama.