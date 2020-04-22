Scout Willis Reveals The Reason Dad Bruce Isn’t Quarantining With Emma Heming

Scout Willis has cleared up the mystery behind her father’s decision to quarantine away from his current wife, Emma Hemming, and their young daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn. Earlier this month, Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore raised eyebrows when it was revealed the former couple were social distancing as a family with their adult children, while Emma was at home with her and Bruce’s daughters.

During an interview with the Dopey podcast, Scout explained their original intent had been for the entire extended family to shelter in place together.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters. [But] my younger sister… [who has] never gotten a talk about not f*cking with hypodermic needles… she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

Scout added the incident was serious enough to require a doctor’s visit. Her father apparently went ahead with his plans to temporarily relocate to Sun Valley, Idaho — where Bruce and Demi lived prior to their divorce — while Emma and their daughters remained in Los Angeles.

The plan was for her and the girls to join them in Idaho once all medical precautions had been taken, according to E! News.

However, while the family waited for the test results to come back, air travel became highly restricted, forcing Emma and the younger Willis daughters to stay in Los Angeles for the duration of the quarantine.

In addition to her parents, Scout is currently joined in lockdown by her sister Tallulah and their respective boyfriends, Dillon Buss and Jake Miller.

In spite of the current situation, the family has been doing well and enjoying their quality time together. Scout talked about her quarantine experience in the interview.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute. They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA.”

The family has been keeping their followers up-to-date on their activities via social media. Demi recently posted a picture of her extended family wearing matching green-striped pajamas.

Emma appears to be well-apprised of the family’s quarantine activities, as she is a frequent commenter on their posts.

“At its finest. Love and miss you guys,” she said in response to the post, adding a few green hearts.