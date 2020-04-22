Linn Lowes Shows Off Amazing Booty Transformation In Before-And-After Instagram Post

Linn Lowes took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off how her glutes have transformed thanks to her exercise regimen.

According to the caption, the fitness trainer showed her over 2 million followers a side-by-side comparison of her booty from when she first started her weight lifting journey and now. In the older photo, Linn was at a gym lifting a barbell in a pair of gray leggings and a snug lime-green tank top. On the other side, Linn shared a more recent video of herself in which she posed with her back towards the camera. She also wore gray leggings in the clip, but her glutes looked noticeably rounder and more toned.

In the clip, Linn pointed towards her pert posterior to draw the viewer’s attention to the difference. She also looked over her shoulder at the camera and smiled, clearly pleased with the results she has achieved. Before the end of the video, Linn flaunted her chiseled arms as well with a flex of her biceps.

In her caption, Linn offered her followers a motivational message, encouraging them to keep working towards their goals even when it’s difficult.

The clip has been viewed over 180,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, several of Linn’s fans thanked her for inspiring them to work out.

“Thank you for the inspiration!” one person wrote. “I’m hoping to have some gains like this!”

” I needed this reminder,” another Instagram user added. “I’m currently doing my first ever cut or diet of any kind. I have always at relatively healthy but if there was chocolate or cookies around, I ate it. Today is day 3 of counting macros and watching calories. I hate it, I won’t lie. However, I know I won’t regret it when I start losing that stubborn body fat down.”

Linn replied and assured the commenter that their experience would get easier as long as they stayed consistent.

Others seemed envious of the current shape of Linn’s glutes.

“My peach looks like your before!” a fourth commenter remarked. “I want a bigger [peach emoji]!!!”

In her reply, Linn told the Instagram user that they’d have to take up weightlifting if they want to achieve the results that she has had.

This post is hardly the first time that Linn has shown off her glutes in an Instagram post. In a previous upload, she rocked high-cut white briefs and a matching hoodie for a selfie video where she also posed with her back towards the camera.

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times since it was posted four days ago.