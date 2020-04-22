Eva Padlock Flaunts Flawless Figure In Mismatched Bikini

Eva Padlock took to Instagram to showcase her killer figure in a barely-there bikini set. The Spanish model posted the new two-photo update on April 21 and showed her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she showcased the sexy ensemble from Fashion Nova.

Eva was snapped at the back porch of her house. In the first photo, she leaned on a white table, angling her hip to the side, and placed her right leg over the other. Her head was tilted as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry smile on her face. The background showed an open door and inside revealed a cat scratching post and a closed door.

The second snapshot showed the 35-year-old in the same spot doing the same pose. This time, she smiled brightly at the photographer, showing her pearly whites. The natural lighting illuminated her flawless skin.

Eva rocked a mismatched two-piece swimsuit for the photo. The off-the-shoulder twist top featured tiny cups and a plunging neckline. It is also important to note that the piece had a snug fit, pushing her enormous chest up, exposing an ample amount of cleavage. Fans also noticed that the swimwear seemed a bit small for her actual bust size, but some appreciated the look — clearly loving the view.

She sported bottoms that were just as skimpy, boasting small strings that tied on each side of her slender hips. The garment had a low-cut design, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. The high leg cuts also helped elongate her toned thighs.

For the look, Eva did not go overboard with her jewelry, and only wore a dainty pendant necklace. Despite staying indoors, she wore a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, subtle eyeshadow, and a rose-colored lipstick on her lips. Her brunette locks were down, tossed to one side, and styled in soft, wavy curls at the ends.

She tagged Fashion Nova in the caption of the post and added a dolphin emoji.

Eva’s 1.6 million followers were quick to comment on her update. As of writing this, the latest share garnered over 83,800 likes and upward of 1,800 comments. Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to drop praises for her toned physique, while others complimented her facial features.

“Looking fabulous as ever!! Smoking hot as always and such a great smile!!” wrote one of her fans, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful! Take care,” added another follower.

“Simply stunning,” said a third social media user.