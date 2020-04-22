Hannah Brown Flaunts Her Fantastic Figure In A Black Bikini, Pairs Snap With Adorable Throwback Comparison

Fans of The Bachelorette Hannah Brown are getting a big kick out of her latest Instagram post. The pair of snaps feature the svelte reality television star wearing bikinis, but there is a big difference between the two photos. She is asking her followers to note who they think did it better, and it looks like this is a tough decision for most of her fans.

Hannah shared the duo of snaps on Tuesday night and her 2.8 million followers had fun with this one. The first photo shows Hannah in a bikini and this is from a photoshoot she did some time last year. It doesn’t appear that she has shared this particular snap previously, but that bikini has popped up in other photos.

In the first photo, the reality television star is kneeling on the sand by the ocean, the shallow water flowing past her. She is looking off to the side with what appears to be a serious expression on her face. Hannah’s long, blond hair is parted on the side and is blowing gently in the ocean breeze.

The dark-colored bikini is a simple one, but it perfectly showcases Hannah’s fit physique. In this particular position, fans can see a bit of cleavage as well as Hannah’s chiseled abs.

The second photo in this recent upload shows an entirely different side of Hannah. There is still a bikini involved, but Hanna is a young child in this particular snap. The beauty queen and star of last year’s The Bachelorette appears to be around three years old and she is again at the ocean, kneeling in the sand.

In this case, Hannah has her blond hair in pigtails and she has bangs, and she is wearing a white bikini with some blue detailing. She’s smiling broadly at the camera, seemingly having a blast.

“Baby Hannah 100,” replied Hannah’s Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten in having to choose between the two photos.

“This is adorable!!!!” commented Hannah Ann Sluss, who famously got engaged to Peter Weber at the end of last winter’s The Bachelor, only to be dumped by him soon after.

“Awww you’re [fire emoji] but dang it’s hard to vote against Baby Hannah!” detailed one of her followers.

“Both Hannahs are legendary,” declared another fan.

The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars fans fully embraced both photos, showing an enormous amount of love for them overnight. The pair of snaps already has nearly 360,000 likes and more than 1,250 comments in just 15 hours.

Hannah is currently hanging out in Alabama with her parents and brother, waiting out the ongoing coronavirus stay-in-place orders. She seems to be going a little stir-crazy, just like many others are, and posts like these seem to keep both her pretty entertained along with her fans.