‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino Shows Off Before & After Weight Loss Pics On Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino showed off some shocking before-and-after pics of his weight loss journey on his Instagram page. The reality star posted the images and a lengthy caption in which he detailed his path to wellness over the past several years, including how he has managed to keep the weight off for good.
In the side-by-side photos, Vinny is seen on the left in an image he said was taken during the years that Jersey Shore was not filming, which would have been sometime between 2012 and 2018. He starred in the series alongside Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.
Vinny stated that he has always struggled with yo-yo dieting, gaining weight, and trying all kinds of diets to drop pounds, but they would be a short-term fix for the problem.
Vinny admitted to a love for foods that are high in sugar and carbohydrates. He tried a lot of different diets and looked into ways food could be used to heal his body and clear his mind — thus his discovery of the keto lifestyle. Now, he follows a diet that is very low in carbs, with moderate protein intake and high fat.
A lot of people didn’t know that I struggled with my weight my whole life. I was the king of yo-yo dieting.I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn’t realize.My genetics make me gain weight easily especially to high sugar/carb food.That being said I believe calories also matter.If you eat a surplus of calories a week you will gain weight and if you eat less calories than you burn you will usually lose weight (unless you’re in too much of a deficit and your body goes into starvation).So if you figure out how many calories you need to eat a day and be in a deficit,you will lose weight.The question is,what types of foods are those calories made up of? Are you high carb/low fat ? High protein / low fat ? I prefer low carb/ moderate protein/ high fat with #cleanketo… _ I do this for a few reasons :1) i don’t react well to sugar. It bloats me,makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and i feel that it makes me fat easily.2)I’m an Italian foodie so I LOVE the taste of food.So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean(ie. a ribeye steak and creamed spinach over grilled chicken and quinoa)3.)I have more sustainable energy over long periods of time.I don’t feel groggy and I have more mental clarity.I don’t walk around starving because the food is sustainable.I enjoy fasting so i need food that will fill me up during my fasts. I find that higher carb diets make me feel hungry during my fasting hours.4)I believe that #cleanketo (meats and greens)emulate how our hunter and gather ancestors ate,therefore how our bodies were evolved to eat . Hunting meat and gathering leaves ,seeds, etc while moving around all day on empty stomachs (exercise and fasting) 5) my bloodwork indicates my body has been healthier than ever. Everything just seems to regulate itself out when i cut processed sugars and grains and eat quality meats, fats, and greens for the most part ( with treat meals in between of course) this isn’t easy to do in the modern sugar world but possible. So u can eat twinkies and be in a deficit and probably lose weight but is that healthy and sustainable? Chose what calories are best for you #ketoguido
The reality star then explained that he has since realized that his body does better with little sugar. He revealed he would rather eat this way for the rest of his life than struggle with his weight ever again.
The Inquisitr interviewed Vinny about his diet in September 2019 during a tour for his book, titled The Keto Guido Cookbook, where he shared that this particular way of eating fits his lifestyle. He did admit that the type of food he grew up with, including his mother’s delicious Italian cooking, is now considered a treat more than a daily indulgence.
Everyone has their own journey and challenges. The challenges you face today will make you stronger tomorrow . Every one that you get through will make the rest of your life a little easier . I kno I’ll be making a video in the future where I’ll be running 10 miles runs . #ketoguido ???????? – PS- Recovering Carboholic shirt by @vinnygshop
Fans were stunned at the transformation in Vinny’s body and applauded him for his dedication to health and wellness.
