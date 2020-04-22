‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino Shows Off Before & After Weight Loss Pics On Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino showed off some shocking before-and-after pics of his weight loss journey on his Instagram page. The reality star posted the images and a lengthy caption in which he detailed his path to wellness over the past several years, including how he has managed to keep the weight off for good.

In the side-by-side photos, Vinny is seen on the left in an image he said was taken during the years that Jersey Shore was not filming, which would have been sometime between 2012 and 2018. He starred in the series alongside Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Vinny stated that he has always struggled with yo-yo dieting, gaining weight, and trying all kinds of diets to drop pounds, but they would be a short-term fix for the problem.

Vinny admitted to a love for foods that are high in sugar and carbohydrates. He tried a lot of different diets and looked into ways food could be used to heal his body and clear his mind — thus his discovery of the keto lifestyle. Now, he follows a diet that is very low in carbs, with moderate protein intake and high fat.

The reality star then explained that he has since realized that his body does better with little sugar. He revealed he would rather eat this way for the rest of his life than struggle with his weight ever again.

The Inquisitr interviewed Vinny about his diet in September 2019 during a tour for his book, titled The Keto Guido Cookbook, where he shared that this particular way of eating fits his lifestyle. He did admit that the type of food he grew up with, including his mother’s delicious Italian cooking, is now considered a treat more than a daily indulgence.

Fans were stunned at the transformation in Vinny’s body and applauded him for his dedication to health and wellness.

“I feel like you look great in either photo but it’s clear it’s improved more than your outside,” stated one fan.

“Sick transformation Vinny, keep up the great work,” stated a second follower.

“Amazing good for you! You have worked hard at it and it shows in your results and healthier being,” exclaimed a second supporter of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“Seriously amazing transformation and been so cool to follow your journey of healthier living!!” stated a fourth person.