Rosanna Arkle Slays In A Stunning Pink Set On The Beach

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle shared a breathtaking snap with her 5.2 million Instagram followers that showcased her beauty, as well as the splendor of her surroundings. Rosanna has been spending time during quarantine in New Zealand, and according to the geotag of her latest post, she made her way to Tokerau Beach on the Karikari Peninsula.

Rosanna posed on a pristine beach that was completely empty. The waves lapped at the shore, and the gorgeous New Zealand landscape was visible off in the distance, with hills and mountains covered in lush greenery. The sun appeared to be setting in the shot, and the sky transitioned from blue to a soft dusky pink hue, making for an absolutely stunning backdrop.

Rosanna set up a cozy-looking spot for herself on the beach. Rather than bringing a towel, she brought what appeared to be a thin down comforter, which she laid out on the sand. She topped it with three pillows, and also had a basket filled with various goodies. Rosanna seemed ready to enjoy a cozy evening in a pink lounge set from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The top of her set was an off-the-shoulder crop top that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The front dipped low to reveal her ample assets, and the sleeves hung about halfway down her upper arms, showing off her shoulders and chest. The pale pink hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin, and the cropped length meant that her toned stomach was exposed as well.

Rosanna paired the crop top with matching pale pink pants. The bottoms had a drawstring waist and a snug but not skintight fit. The look managed to showcase Rosanna’s curves while also seeming like a comfortable outfit for enjoying the beauty of the beach.

Rosanna’s followers absolutely loved the stunning shot, and the post racked up over 28,700 likes within just seven hours. It also received 406 comments from her eager fans.

“Omg this is stunning,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely perfect!” another follower added.

“Beautiful woman surrounded by beautiful scenery,” one fan commented.

“You’re hands down without a doubt the most gorgeous woman on the planet Rosanna,” another said.

