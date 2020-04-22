NFL Rumors: Buccaneers To Trade OJ Howard After Acquiring Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have a plethora of talented players on offense, but they’re not going to be able to keep all of them. After the unexpected trade for Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs have another extremely talented tight end who could fetch them help at other positions. Rumors are starting to swirl that O.J. Howard is going to end up on the trading block within the next week.

Tampa Bay’s offense was looking quite dangerous with the free-agent signing of Tom Brady, but Gronk’s arrival completely changes the landscape. With Cameron Brate also on the Bucs’ roster, the trade with the New England Patriots likely signals an end to Howard’s time with the team.

Greg Auman of The Athletic is reporting that Howard’s availability to other teams is going to happen soon. In return, the Buccaneers could get the most for Howard at an overloaded position.

Lombardi says he was told by a league source that Bucs are trying to trade O.J. Howard: "I think Howard's got a great name, but I think there's an instinctive issue going on. I think he's going to be available." Said he wouldn't be surprised if he's traded next week. (28:30 mark) https://t.co/BtsoLD5Fjv — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 15, 2020

Howard is a young tight end who has put up consistent numbers for the Buccaneers during his three NFL seasons.

During his three seasons with the Bucs, Howard has put up 1,456 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Brate has more experience in the league and has been more consistent in staying on the field for 16 games a season, which means Tampa will likely pair him alongside Rob Gronkowski.

Tampa Bay gave up a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft for Gronkowski. That severely hinders the team from looking for young talent, but they could get a pick or two in a trade for Howard to build up their pick pool.

Joe Robbins / Getty Images

Howard has one year remaining on his current contract. If traded before May 3, his new team would have the choice of picking up the fifth-year option, which comes with a first-round contract in the NFL.

The addition of Gronkowski means that the Buccaneers cannot keep all three tight ends on the roster. One player would not be on the sidelines, and trading Howard away is the only serious option that the team has. Releasing the fourth-year player would result in lost money.

Cincy Jungle is reporting that the Cincinnati Bengals should look into making a trade for Howard. The Bengals have done a lot in free agency to build up their defense, but the offense is severely lacking in big-time talent. LSU’s Joe Burrow is the likely number one overall pick by the team, but he does not have a lot of weapons except for A.J. Green.