Jessica Nigri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lace Lingerie

The cosplay model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, April 22, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 4 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing pictures show the digital influencer posing outside in front of green foliage. She sizzled in a sheer burgundy lingerie set, that featured a plunging bralette with lace detailing and matching thong underwear. Jessica also wore a pair of heart shaped pasties, presumably in order to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience. Jessica finished off the sexy look with a pair of thigh-high striped socks.

The Instagram star pulled back her platinum blond hair in a low bun, with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. The striking application included sculpted eyebrows, pink blush, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, the 30-year-old stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She tugged on her bra strap, as she pulled down her underwear. The model looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body away from the photographer. Jessica tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation noted that the entirety of the photo set will be made available to those who are subscribed to the highest tier of her Patreon account. She also noted that the photos were taken in her “backyard with some added fake palms.” Jessica proceeded to ask her followers if they would be interested in her discussing the more technical aspects of her photo shoots.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes. Quite a few of Jessica’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Pure perfection absolutely beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart, fire, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“How can one human be so perfect,” remarked a different devotee.

“You are so gorgeous!” added another follower.

“Now that’s a stunner right there,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer.

Jessica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.