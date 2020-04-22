‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem Awaits News About Sarah & The Baby

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of focus on Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and baby Rachel Isabella.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as many in Salem await news of Sarah and the baby’s whereabouts. Of course, the baby’s biological parents, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will be on edge as they try to figure out where Sarah has taken their daughter.

The pair have only recently learned that the little girl belonged to them, after being told that their baby died in the hospital just moments after birth. For over a year they have grieved the loss of the baby. However, the child that died actually belonged to Sarah and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Sarah’s daughter died due to injuries that she suffered in a car accident on the way to the hospital while she was in labor. The accident was shockingly caused by Sarah’s own mother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), and also killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

After learning that the baby had died, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) decided that they would switch the identities of the children. However, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) recently figured it all out and threw a wrench into everyone’s lives by spilling the truth.

Sarah was devastated when she learned that the baby she’s been caring for, and nursed through a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis wasn’t her child. She decided that she couldn’t say goodbye to the little girl, despite not being her biological mother. So, she panicked and hopped on the Titan jet with the child.

Kristen is now frantic because her child is missing and her reunion has been put on hold. She’s already lost so much time with little Rachel and now Sarah’s decision to kidnap the child has taken her away from her mother further.

Meanwhile, in another part of Salem Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) will take different sides on the debate about Sarah and the baby. It seems they’ll disagree about her actions.

In addition, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will try to get her career back on track as she sets her sights on becoming CEO of DiMera Enterprises. However, she’ll have to get through Chad and like Tony and Kristen as well if she wants the job.