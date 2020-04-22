Laci Kay Somers Rocks Banana Yellow Bikini In Hot New Clip

Laci Kay Somers teased fans with a short Instagram clip that showed her flaunting her killer curves in a banana yellow bikini. One of the model’s more recent shares showed her rocking pink lingerie, but in the April 22 post, she opted to strip down to a bikini instead.

The clip captured the model in Miami, and she shared that she has been dying to go back there. The video was presumably taken before social distancing standards were put into place. It looked like a perfect day for a ride, and the model struck a pose on the front of a powder blue bicycle with a seat to match. Behind her were several big palm trees, lush green bushes, and the sun filling the afternoon sky. For her ride in the Sunshine State, Somers chose a string bikini that flaunted her curvaceous body.

The front of the suit boasted tiny triangle cups that were just enough to cover her chest, with cleavage spilling out of the middle and sides. Its straps were thin, sitting on the top of her shoulders and tying in bows near her trim arms. The vibrant yellow fabric helped highlight her tanned skin and Miami glow. The YouTube star picked bottoms to match, showing off her sexy lower-half in a minimal material.

The garment boasted thin sides that fit tightly around her hips, showcasing her muscular legs and curvy booty. The low-riding front accentuated her trim waist and tummy as well as sexy silver navel ring that was a great accessory for the look. The model also added a pair of trendy black aviator sunglasses that rested on the bridge of her nose and helped shield her from the blistering sun.

For her leisurely bike ride, Somers opted to wear her platinum blond locks down with a few natural waves. She wore her part in the middle, and during the clip, her voluminous locks bounced around when she moved. The model added a stunning application of makeup as well, including defined brows and highlighter. She used her natural glow as a base and completed the look with a light pink gloss.

So far, the post has raked in over 289,000 views and well over 1,000 comments.

“My babe, you look so beautiful love you,” one fan gushed alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“You look amazing in yellow and with your tan WOW ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS..STUNNING,” a second chimed in.

“You are sizzling hot beauty you are mindblowing beautiful you are amazing,” one more commented.