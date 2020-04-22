YouTuber Tana Mongeau Drops New Single ‘Without You’

Tana Mongeau officially dropped her new single “Without You” at midnight on April 22. Soon after its release on Spotify and Apple Music, it started trending on Twitter and entered the iTunes charts at #58.

“WHAT????? MY NAME? TRENDING? ON YOUTUBE? I thought I had to get married for that????” Tana tweeted to her 2.2 million followers.

The popular YouTuber has been teasing clips of the song for a while. Fans first got a snippet of the single in an episode of her MTV reality show Tana Unfiltered. She also released cryptic lyrics on Twitter in November 2019, and according to a December Instagram post, some heard her perform it at a sold-out show at Gramercy Theatre in New York.

YOU CAN OFFICIALLY STREAM WITHOUT YOU ON ALL PLATFORMS!!! please listen!!! i genuinely feel this song is unlike anything I’ve ever released. thank u for allowing me to make art outta my feelings ???????????????? https://t.co/jYjptEysGP — STREAM ‘WITHOUT YOU’ NOW! (@tanamongeau) April 22, 2020

Tana announced the date of the song’s release on Instagram last week.

“This song is my baby. It’s come so far… it’s NOTHING like anything I’ve ever put out,” she wrote. “I’m just happy to finally release this emotion into the world.”

The 21-year-old’s latest single is a mid-tempo ballad, and it’s a stylistic departure from her previous urban sound. The lyrics are about a failed relationship, and fans believe it’s about her ex, Jake Paul. The two recently parted ways when Tana revealed on her YouTube channel how miserable she was in their open relationship.

Fans on Twitter are appreciative of the single.

“This is my new breakup anthem it hit way too deep I felt it with my whole chest, I love the song so much, and it’s so amazing. Thank you for this masterpiece,” one user wrote.

“I’m so PROUD of you!!” said another. “The difference between Hefner & without you. The difference between 2017 Tana & 2020 Tana.”

She’s also received support from her famous friends like Jesse Saint John. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter shared the song on his Instagram stories shortly after its release.

Tana’s music career started when she released her first rap single, “Hefner,” two years ago. The music video featured her then-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, and it quickly amassed 17 million views. That single was produced by Mod Sun, who was in a polyamorous relationship with the two stars until February 2019.

According to Tana, “Hefner” was a joke, and she had no intention of becoming a pop star. However, the success of the song and her subsequent singles “F*ck Up” and “Facetime” inspired her to take it more seriously. The latter was the first time fans heard her sing, and it’s one of her most popular singles to date, with over 1.7 million plays on Spotify.