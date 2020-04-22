Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Curves In Figure-Hugging Green Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck showcased her hourglass physique in her recent Instagram post, and rocked a figure-hugging green dress in honor of Earth Day. She tantalized her 2.2 million followers with the stunning snaps captured by Lee LHGFX photography, a photographer she frequently works with.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag to indicate where the shot was taken, but she posed near the gate of what appeared to be some type of residential complex bordering the beach. Something that looked like an outdoor shower was visible behind her, and the ground underneath her feet transitioned from cobblestones to sand.

Katelyn flaunted her fit physique in an olive green dress that clung to her curves without revealing too much skin. The look was crafted from a ribbed material that highlighted her hourglass physique to perfection. Small brown buttons went all the way down the front of the look, adding a pop of visual interest to the otherwise very simple silhouette. The dress was sleeveless with a scoop neckline, and showcased her sculpted shoulders and arms without flaunting any cleavage.

The dress nipped in at her slim waist and then stretched out over her curvaceous hips before ending right at the knee for a sexy yet conservative look. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of wedge sandals, and didn’t appear to have added any accessories beyond her footwear.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a sleek style, and she posed with one hand resting on the gate beside her and the other tangled in her silky tresses in the first shot.

The second snap offered a close-up look at Katelyn’s beauty in a shot that was cropped just below her waist. She rested one hand on her waist, emphasizing her curves, and had her eyes closed as she enjoyed the feel of the sunshine on her face. Her beauty look was minimal, with a sheer gloss on her lips and just a hint of eye makeup.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the Earth Day update, and the post racked up over 6,100 likes within just one hour. The post also received 412 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“So absolutely gorgeous,” one fan said, and followed up the comment with a string of flame emoji.

“Flawless,” another follower added simply.

“Very beautiful lady looking fabulous in that dress,” one fan commented.

“Looking seductive in green,” another said.

While her latest look covered up her stomach, just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showed off her chiselled abs in a casual ensemble. She rocked a t-shirt that she held up to expose her stomach and a pair of fringed Daisy Dukes which put her toned legs on full display.