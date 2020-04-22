Stassie Karanikolaou Soaks Up The Sun In A Cheeky White Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her bombshell curves in another skimpy bikini in her latest Instagram share. The model dazzled her 7.5 million followers with the tantalizing snap on Tuesday evening.

Stassie ventured outside to work on her tan in her most recent social media appearance. She laid stomach-down across a plush lounge chair and rested her head on her arm as the sun’s golden rays spilled over her incredible figure. A stunning view of the mountains and vibrant greenery made for a breathtaking background to the shot, but it was the 22-year-old herself that truly captivated her audience in a sexy swimwear look that perfectly suited her incredible physique.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner looked smoking hot as she soaked up the sun in an itty-bitty, ivory white bikini from Monday Swimwear. The suit included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her sculpted arms and shoulders. It wrapped tight around her rib cage and tied in a knot behind her back, accentuating her toned torso.

Stassie also treated her followers to an ample view of her bodacious derriere and legs, as her bikini bottoms boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style. The piece featured a string waistband as well. It was tied in dainty bows on both sides of her hips, a design that highlighted the model’s trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

A gold bangle provided some bling to Stassie’s barely-there ensemble, while a pair of trendy square sunglasses shaded her eyes from the brightness of the sun. Her dirty blond tresses were tied in a sleek, messy bun that appeared slightly damp, possibly from a dip in the pool prior to the moment being captured.

Many fans took the time to show some love for Stassie’s sizzling new Instagram post. It has earned over 729,000 likes since going live 11 hours ago, as well as hundreds of compliments gushing over her jaw-dropping display.

“Such a stunner,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Stassie was “body goals.”

“The most beautiful and lovely and charming and sexy girl in the world,” gushed a third admirer.

“Idk what’s the most beautiful…the view of you? Meh, I’m gonna pick u!” a fourth follower remarked.

This is not the first time this week that Stassie showed off her impressive bikini body on social media. Earlier this week, she shared a double-pic update that captured her relaxing outside in a tiny yellow two-piece. That post proved popular as well, racking up more than 813,000 likes and 2,044 comments to date.