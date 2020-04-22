Tamar Braxton Tapped To Host VH1’s ‘To Catch A Beautician’

Reality TV star and songstress Tamar Braxton is slated to host VH1’s new beauty show, To Catch a Beautician, according to Variety. The show is set to premiere on May 25.

Braxton, along with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright, will help clients confront the stylist that damaged their tresses. The pair will then put the stylists through a “hair boot camp” before allowing them a second chance at redemption by redoing the disappointed clients’ hair.

She posted the announcement on her Instagram feed to celebrate, thanking VH1 and Scout Productions.

Braxton told Variety that this project has been under wraps for about a year.

“I’ve been so excited about this. This is like a dream come true to be able to host a show that’s so much fun with an amazing production company and amazing network like VH1,” Braxton said. “To meet so many amazing people and to be able to inspire and be inspired at the same time, It’s such a feel-good show. … You crack up, but you feel good about yourself after watching it. I’m just really, really grateful to be a part of that.”

This will be Braxton’s first hosting gig since her abrupt exit from Fox’s The Real, where she fell out with co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

Braxton is no stranger to reality television, doing six seasons of the family reality series Braxton Family Values with her mother, Evelyn Braxton, and her four sisters – Toni, Traci, Towanda and Trina.

She also had a show with ex-husband Vincent Herbert called Tamar and Vince, which ran from 2012 to 2017. In addition, she won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019 and competed on Dancing with the Stars on Season 21.

Johnny Wright is known as former First Lady Michelle Obama’s personal hairstylist. He did her hair from 2007 to the end of President Obama’s second term in 2017. Wright has also styled the locks of Maxine Waters, Queen Latifah and Janelle Monaé.

“I’d met him before at the White House when I went to go talk to Michelle [Obama],” Braxton said of her partnership with Wright. “It just worked. And it was just so educational and entertaining at the same time. So it was really, really refreshing.”

According to The Shade Room, Braxton is in for a big 2020. She reportedly has a solo reality series in the works at WE TV called Get Your Life. She is also slated to star in the upcoming sequel to the 2017 crime drama True to the Game, and after saying she was quitting music, she’s planning to release more songs, according to iHeartRadio’s ALT 98.7.