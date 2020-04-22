Witney Carson Shares Stunning Travel Pics To Instagram: ‘Mentally In All These Places’

Witney Carson shared a series of stunning travel pics to Instagram, sharing that she was “mentally in all these places” as she and husband Carson McAllister are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dancing with the Stars pro posted a series of 10 photos to the social media sharing site, where she took her followers along her travels, showcasing some of the most beautiful scenery in the world.

In the first photo, Witney is posing in front of the Coliseum, also known as the Flavian Amphitheatre, an oval amphitheater in Rome, Italy. Witney looks like any other tourist trying to get a good shot where she can be seen along with the stunning building. She is wearing a cute, short red and white dress and white sneakers.

In the second she and husband Carson are seen kissing an elephant’s trunk in Thailand. Both are dressed in casual clothing and sandals as they took the memorable photo. The experience was part of a humanitarian trip with the group Lift Our Planet.

Witney is then pictured looking out over the canals in Venice, Italy where she and her husband took a boat ride. The stunning image shows the dancer looking out over the homes that lined that particular part of the waterway.

Following is a photo of Witney and Carson on a boat together in Phi Phi Islands, Thailand as they jokingly recreated the iconic scene from the film Titanic where the character of Jack stood behind Rose as they stand on the bow of the majestic ship.

The fifth photo shows the dancer joking with some pals during a posed photo overlooking a majestic vista during one of her trips. Witney looks adorable in a white t-shirt, red patterned skirt, and white sneakers.

Witney and Carson kissed in front of the Trevi Fountain, Rome Italy in a snap where the professional dancer and her husband of four years vacationed during the summer of 2019. In a pic that immediately followed, Witney is seen rocking a green satin skirt, a white shirt, and sneakers in a public square in the same area.

In yet another stunning pose, the Dancing with the Stars pro holds her hat against the wind as she enjoyed the beach in Positano, on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

Fans loved the virtual tour of some of Witney’s most memorable vacations and thanked her in the caption for allowing them to travel with her.

“Fortunately you did get to travel to all those awesome places, great memories!” remarked one fan.

“Ooh ooh me I am missing the world outside for sure. Keep your head up I’m sure you’ll be off somewhere magical soon,” stated a second follower.

“Such beautiful pictures. Looks like you and your hubby had a wonderful time!” said a third Instagram user.