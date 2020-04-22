Dasha Mart Shows Off Insane Curves In Glow-In-The-Dark Bikini On Instagram

Dasha Mart added a bit of brightness to her Instagram feed on Wednesday morning with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the Russian model posed by her pool at night. Her curvy body was still visible in the darkness, though, thanks to her glow-in-the-dark bikini, which hardly covered her assets.

The photos showed Dasha standing beside a round, in-ground pool with built-in lights under the water. Though the background was mostly shrouded in darkness, a dining table could be seen behind the pool, as well as few houses and trees in the distance. The pool lights and the light from Dasha’s bikini were enough to highlight the model’s tan skin. In addition to a glow-in-the-dark photo, Dasha also included a close-up shot of her body in light so fans could get a better look at the bikini.

Dasha’s swimwear included a triangle-shaped top made of pastel, reflective material and thin, pink strings. In the dark, the bikini top looked bright white. The cups just barely contained Dasha’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy and belly button stud were fully exposed between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The front remained low on the model’s waist to further show off her abs, while the string sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The bikini perfectly showcased Dasha’s famously long legs.

Dasha did not wear any other accessories with her bright swimwear, but she did appear to be rocking some light makeup. Her glam included thick lashes, bright highlighter, and a pink gloss on her lips. Dasha wore her long, blond locks down in straight strands that fell over her shoulders.

In the first photo, Dasha posed in front of the pool with her legs slightly crossed and one hip cocked to the side in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. The model also pointed her toes to elongate her pins. She playfully tugged at her bikini strings to reveal even more skin.

The close-up shot showed only Dasha’s torso as she arched her back and opened her arms wide, giving fans a direct view of the two-piece.

The post garnered more than 8,000 likes and just over 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“What a vision at night!” one fan said.

“Exciting with your beauty,” another user added with a red heart.

Dasha always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, the model rocked some see-through, white lace lingerie that showed off even more skin, which her followers loved.