Tight End Erik Olsen Names Nebraska Cornhuskers As Only Big Ten Team Among Favorites

Tight end prospect Erik Olsen named the Nebraska Cornhuskers among his Top 10 teams over the weekend. The Colorado product took to his Twitter account to announce the teams that are still in the running for his services.

One reason why the Huskers stood out is that they are the only Big Ten squad to make Olsen’s cut. On the flip side, the Cornhuskers might have a bit of a tall hill to climb as the teams that he’s chosen to focus on down the stretch have a very Pac 12 conference bent to them.

Alongside the Cornhuskers, Olsen named Utah, Iowa State, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Kansas State, and Colorado. Interestingly, other than NU, the only teams outside his home conference reside in the Big 12.

Should the Huskers manage to land Olsen, it would mean they’ve secured the commitment of yet another big-bodied tight end, which is said to have a nice mix of speed and hands. 247Sports rates him as a 3-star prospect, though the site’s composite ratings haven’t yet evaluated him. That site has him as the sixth-best player in the state of Colorado, and the 43rd ranked tight end in the class of 2021.

It doesn’t appear there’s a strict consensus on where Olsen could end up in the ratings, as Rivals has him rated as a 4-star player. Unfortunately for Cornhuskers fans, that recruiting site also believes he has a slight lean towards Kansas State.

The Huskers have got their foot in the door when it comes to Olsen and unofficial visits. He took two trips last fall and winter, first traveling to UCLA. He was also in Lincoln to see the Huskers knock off the Northwestern Wildcats.

The 6-5 tight end recently told 247Sports his timeline for when he’s going to pick a school has changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Olsen said he originally wanted to commit before the start of his senior year, but that’s not likely to happen now.

The NCAA has put a strict restriction on in-person recruiting, and Olsen wants to take quite a few more visits, both official and unofficial. He talked about wanting to see the Cornhuskers and Memorial stadium as well as another visit to UCLA and most of the other Pac 12 programs on his list. He’s also looking to see Colorado since “they’re so close.”

The Huskers have been on a bit of a run lately when it comes to making prospect’s Top 10 lists. In addition to Olsen, Patrick Hisatake and Logan Diggs are just a couple who are also still considering Nebraska.