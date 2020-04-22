May Sweeps ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Trina Is Facing Big Ups & Downs

General Hospital spoilers for the upcoming May sweeps period reveal that viewers will be seeing quite a bit of Trina Robinson. From the sounds of things, there’s good stuff on the way for her. However, there are some very troubling developments on the horizon as well.

Trina is still reeling from being kidnapped by Cyrus’ men and seeing her father Taggert die as a result. She is holding onto a lot of anger toward both Jordan and Curtis for their connections to Taggert’s supposed death, but all of this has brought her much closer to Cameron.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Josslyn will finally be ready to consider dating again soon. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that the person she will have an interest in will have already fallen for someone else. This certainly sounds like it will connect to Trina and Cameron.

Cameron has had a crush on Josslyn since her days of dating Oscar, but she has always been fairly oblivious to it. Trina was trying to nudge the two together when the Cyrus situation blew up and that eventually prompted a kiss between the teen and Cam.

Trina has some things she wants to talk about with Cameron, West Coast. Where does their friendship go from here?#GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @SydneyMikayla @LiptonWilliam pic.twitter.com/ZpTh9Ot1mi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 31, 2020

Trina and Cameron have felt awkward about that kiss, unsure of how to act around one another. However, recent teasers have hinted that soon the two will figure out how they want to move forward in their relationship.

Granted, these previous spoilers don’t detail whether they’ll embrace a romance or just focus on friendship. However, considering the General Hospital spoilers for the May sweeps, it does sound as if Cameron will come to realize he’s fallen for Trina and Josslyn may learn she missed her chance with him.

Those teasers may be hinting at good things on the way for Trina, but there is also something coming that will leave everybody rattled. It seems that Cyrus will start to show an interest in Trina and her mother Portia, and nothing good can come of that.

Cyrus obviously already had an interest in Trina, since he had her kidnapped to get to Taggert. However, with Taggert supposedly dead, there shouldn’t be any reason for the mob boss to focus on her.

Regardless of why Cyrus starts showing Portia and Trina some unwelcome attention, they will have someone anxious to step up and protect them. Curtis will want to keep Portia and Trina safe, and that tidbit surely sets the stage for some major drama.

Fans still suspect that Curtis is Trina’s biological father, despite the fact that Portia insisted that wasn’t the case. Not only that, but General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Taggert’s death may have been faked.

If Curtis becomes close to Portia, that could certainly start to cause trouble in his marriage with Jordan. In addition, this closeness could result in the truth about his connection to Trina emerging and that’d be a great time for Taggert to pop up again. Fans will be excited to see these upcoming developments and it’s shaping up to be a wild May sweeps period.