Sutton Stracke Reveals Why She Joined The ‘RHOBH’ Cast

Sutton Stracke was ready to put herself 'out there.'

Sutton Stracke opened up about her decision to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an interview with Access Hollywood days ago.

Less than one week after Stracke made her debut on the Bravo reality series’ 10th season, she opened up about the reason behind her decision to become a part of the popular series after revealing that she knew cast member Lisa Rinna before she signed on.

“I was ready to see myself and put myself out there,” Stracke explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Stracke, she wanted to get a fresh start on life after her marriage to ex-husband, Thibeault “Christian” Stracke, who she separated from in September 2016. As she explained, she and her ex were married for 17 years and now that’s she’s divorced, she felt ready to open up her life, which includes three children and a new business, to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras.

Although Sutton has recently been linked to real estate agent named Michael Mahoney, she told Access Hollywood that she is currently single. As for her new business, fans will get to see Stracke’s new boutique in West Hollywood on tonight’s new episode of the season. As fans may know, Stracke opened a store in Los Angeles in September of last year that is ironically located just one block away from former cast member Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, including SUR Restaurant, PUMP Lounge, and TomTom.

Continuing on to the outlet, Stracke said that throughout production on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year, she was really working on herself as an individual and found it helpful to be around such a strong, motivated group of women.

“I was really working on myself and for me, it was really great to be around these women who also have children, have businesses, and they’re so strong, and watch and learn. It was a big learning curve for me,” she shared.

Stracke was added to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in August of last year along with fellow newbie Garcelle Beauvais.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stracke also spoke to Access Hollywood about receiving a part-time position on the show.

“I think what happened, unfortunately, in filming during the season, I wasn’t able to film as much of my personal life as I would have liked. And so it’s not the full package,” she explained to the outlet.