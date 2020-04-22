Nobel-Winning Economist Says U.S. Could Be Headed To Second Great Depression After Poor Coronavirus Response

A Nobel Prize-winning economist says the United States is headed for a second Great Depressions after the country’s poor response to the coronavirus crisis, which has highlighted the already existing problems with income inequality.

As the Guardian reported, economist Joseph Stiglitz said that millions of Americans have already had to turn to food banks to combat food insecurity, have been forced to attend work while being sick due to a lack of sick leave, and are even dying due to health care inequalities. Stiglitz, who has been critical of President Donald Trump often in the past, went on to say that the United States looks like a “third-world country” in its response to the pandemic.

“The public social safety net is not working,” he said.

Stiglitz said that this lack of a proper safety net is only pushing the spread of the virus further as people afraid of relying on unemployment insurance have continued to go to work, putting themselves and others at risk.

“We have a safety net that is inadequate,” he claimed. “The inequality in the U.S. is so large. This disease has targeted those with the poorest health. In the advanced world, the US is one of the countries with the poorest health overall and the greatest health inequality.”

Stiglitz was particularly critics of Republicans in their response, accusing them of failing to properly protect low-income Americans and saying that a second Great Depression will be inevitable if it were up to them.

“Yes is the answer in short,” he said. “If you leave it to Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell [the Republican Senate majority leader] we will have a Great Depression. If we had the right policy structure in place we could avoid it easily.”

Vox reported that there is disagreement among economists about how the U.S. economy will recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and how fast that recovery might take place. The report noted that while some severe recessions have been short, more recent recessions in the United States have tended to be longer, and the most recent one was “both long and deep.”

The report noted uncertainty among experts about whether the United States was headed for another Great Depression, saying that it was not inevitable but also not impossible, likely depending on the course of the virus and the level of response from Congress and the Federal Reserve in terms of an economic stimulus.