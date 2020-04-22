Kylie Jenner Pranks Sleeping Mom, Kris, ‘In Her Natural Habitat’ By Screaming

Kylie Jenner tried to prank her sleeping mother, Kris Jenner, by screaming multiple times to wake her up.

In an Instagram story she posted for her 171 million followers, Kylie and her best friend, Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou, silently entered a living room to find Kris, dressed in an all-black ensemble, taking a nap on a floating couch suspended by chains. Her mother was asleep, unsuspecting, with her phone and her glasses beside her.

“You guys are not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat,” Kylie narrated during the clip.

Kylie described Kris as a “very dangerous” species and continued to zoom in closer to her face. Then, she took a couple of steps back and let out a few ear-piercing screams.

However, the prank didn’t go exactly as planned because Kris didn’t appear to wake up right away. After Kylie screamed multiple times, Kris opened her eyes slowly.

“You guys are crazy,” she said.

Kylie was shocked the prank didn’t work the way she anticipated.

“Are you serious?” she asked. “It takes you that long to wake up?”

While Kris may not have been scared by the prank, Stassi admitted even she was surprised by Kylie’s screaming.

“I jumped,” she said, laughing, after Kris woke up.

Kylie then posted another clip a few hours later of Kris trying to take yet another nap, covered up by a gray blanket. Kylie was stroking her mom’s face, which was covered by the Instagram butterfly filter. She can be heard whispering about how “cute” Kris looked while sleeping.

Kris, Kylie, Stormi and Stassi have been quarantining together in Kris Jenner’s La Quinta, California, holiday house, according to the Daily Mail.

The new posts came after Kylie had shared a photo of her and Stormi. Kylie mentioned how big her “baby” was getting in her caption, followed by two crying emoji and a white heart.

While her friend Stassi didn’t make any stories about the prank, she posted an Instagram story featuring the same pool that Stormi was seen swimming in during one of Kylie’s stories posted a few hours before.

The Kardashian/Jenner kids have been known to pull pranks in the past. One of the most memorable jokes from their TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, includes Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick pranking Kris by “art-shaming” her. Khloé created fake paintings and claimed they were done by a famous artist, the nonexistent Art Vandelay, reports E! News.