Kami Osman Flaunts Major Cleavage In New Black & White Photos

Kami Osman sizzled in a new three-photo update on the popular photo-sharing app. The model showed off a whole lot of cleavage on Tuesday, April 21, as she posed for the camera indoors while wearing a strapless bodysuit.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Kami was seen inside her bedroom, lounging on the bed with her knees bent and toes pointing outward, while leaning heavily on one side. Her right hand touched her right leg, while the other rested on the bed. She looked to her left, slightly smiling.

In the second snap, she remained in the same position, but she raised her hands to her back as she adjusted the garment, pulling it up to prevent it from further falling from her voluptuous breasts. She also had different expression in this picture. The babe looked serious as she lifted her bodysuit.

In the third pic, she positioned her legs to the side using her left arm as support and placing her right hand in between her thighs. A nearby window illuminated her body, and gave the photos a dramatic effect, apart from the grayscale filter. On the other side of the bed showed a different lighting, seemingly from a lampshade.

Kami rocked a skimpy black bodysuit that emphasized her hourglass figure. It featured a deep neckline that showed off an abundant amount of cleavage. Also, the piece had no straps, leaving her toned shoulders exposed. The bottom part of the suit had low-cut sides, accentuating her curvy hips.

The black-and-white photos made it hard to tell whether she had makeup on. She had her brunette hair down and styled into a bedhead look. To keep the focus solely on her sexy outfit, she opted to wear no accessories.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that the snapshots were taken by a professional photographer, Margaret Pattillo, and that they were shot while on “FaceTime.” Due to the COVID-19 situation, they thought of a way to do shoots without actually meeting in person.

The new update proved to be popular with her legion of fans. Within the first 24 hours of being live, the post garnered more than 22,300 likes and upwards of 130 comments. Users of the social media site took to the comments section to praise Kami’s beauty and fit body. Others showered her with compliments and emoji.

“So effortlessly gorgeous!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“My Wonder Woman. OMG! You’re gorgeous and so classy,” echoed another admirer.

“I want to bookmark every one of your posts,” wrote the third one.