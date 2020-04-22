Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A White Sports Bra And Leggings

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update that featured snaps of her fit physique in a white sports bra and matching white leggings. She shared a total of six smoking-hot snaps in the post, flaunting her assets from all angles. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, and Hilde made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

She didn’t include a geotag that indicated where the shots were taken, but she appeared to be on a winding stretch of road bordered by stunning natural beauty. Hilde rocked a white sports bra with a low-cut neckline that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also showcased her toned stomach. The pale hue looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings that had a figure-hugging fit, showcasing her toned thighs and pert derriere.

Hilde styled her long blond locks in two loose braids, and wore a pale pink baseball cap backwards on her head. She also added a few accessories to incorporate some glamour in the look, with a delicate bracelet and necklace.

For the second snap, Hilde turned around and showcased the unique back of the sports bra. The look featured a racerback style, with the top portion solid and the bottom portion consisting of two thin straps outlining the racerback silhouette. Two bands stretched across her back to complete the look.

She also shared a few shots from a closer perspective that showed off the gold hoop earrings she rocked, as well as her beauty look. She wore a soft peach hue on her lips and a subtle brown-toned smoky eye that accentuated her blue eyes.

Hilde’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the massive update, and the post racked up over 14,800 likes within just one hour. It also received 629 comments in the same time span from her fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Simply speechless!!” one fan said, captivated by Hilde’s beauty.

“Gorgeous,” another fan said, followed by two flame emoji.

“You’re so beautiful!!!!!” a third follower exclaimed.

“The most beautiful woman on Instagram,” another said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde surprised her followers with a sizzling post that showcased her dance skills. She shared several clips in which she performed TikTok dances while she rocked revealing attire that flaunted her curves. She shook her body to several songs, including Shakira’s hit “Hips Don’t Lie.” Within just two days, the post racked up over 217,800 likes from her eager fans.