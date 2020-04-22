Dr. Oz Backs Off Of Aggressive Hydroxychloroquine Promotion After Study Finds It Ineffective For COVID-19

Dr. Mehmet Oz is backing away from his aggressive promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment after a study examining its use at U.S. veterans hospitals found it was not effective, Raw Story reports. Oz appeared on Fox & Friends on Wednesday and spoke of the drug in a tone that was a marked shift from his past comments on the drug, which has also been touted by President Donald Trump.

“The fact of the matter is, we don’t know,” Oz said.

“Thankfully, these medications are prescription only, so doctors are desperately awaiting the completion of the higher-quality randomized trials… we are better off waiting for the randomized trials Dr. Fauci has been asking for.”

As reported by Fox News, the researchers examined 368 COVID-19 patients and found no evidence that the use of the anti-malaria drug was beneficial in treating coronavirus. Notably, patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone — without azithromycin — were associated with increased overall mortality.

“Researchers did not track side effects but noted hints that hydroxychloroquine might have damaged other organs,” the report reads. “The drug has long been known to have potentially serious side effects, including altering the heartbeat in a way that could lead to sudden death.”

Dr. Oz, on Fox & Friends, says the VA study on hydroxychloroquine shows that "we don't know" if it works and "we are better off waiting for the randomized trials Dr. Fauci has been asking for." Just an astonishing turnaround for a network that has been aggressively promoting it. pic.twitter.com/9EzzzNAzrQ — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 22, 2020

Per Media Matters for America, Oz noted that the study was retrospective, meaning the researchers looked back at data to come to their conclusions instead of gathering data on the drug in real-time while providing patients with the medications. He said he looked forward to the results from studies that examine data prospectively, as they have in China trials that have suggested benefits of the drug in treating coronavirus.

Oz claimed that waiting for randomized trial results is the best path forward and said that the alternative is reacting to studies that continue to show conflicting results.

Media Matters for America researcher Matt Gertz notes called Oz’s comments an “astonishing turnaround” from his previous position. The television doctor just days before asked Fox News viewers to participate in a clinical trial that would have them report their response to the drug, which would be sent to them directly via mail.

In addition to Oz, Fox News also appears to have backed away from its promotion of hydroxychloroquine. According to CNN’s Oliver Darcy, the network has “all but stopped” mentioning the drug in recent days — a shift from the network’s aggressive promotion over the last month.

Oz previously came under fire for suggesting that schools could be reopening for a 2 to 3 percent total mortality rate, which he suggested was a trade-off. He later walked back his comments and apologized for the suggestion.