A Thief Was Able To Steal A Priceless Vincent Vang Gogh Painting With A Few Swings Of A Sledgehammer

The museum where the piece was housed has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A thief was able to walk out of a Netherlands museum with a priceless Vincent Van Gogh painting with a few swings of a sledgehammer, NBC News reports. Museum officials believe that the thief had targeted the specific painting for the theft.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on March 30 the Sanger Museum in Laren, near Amsterdam, was robbed of The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring, a painting from Van Gogh’s early career, when he lived with his father, a minister, in the town of Nuenen. The painting depicts the ruins of a village church, which Van Gogh would have been able to see from his home.

Wikimedia Commons ( GPL )

The thief took advantage of the fact that the museum had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was in and out of the museum in minutes, and as of this writing, police have no suspect.

At the time, police didn’t reveal many details about the crime, including what was revealed on the museum’s surveillance cameras, in order to not hinder their investigation. Authorities are still holding their cards close to their vests, but this week a Dutch TV show revealed a few more clues about the theft.

Specifically, security camera footage from an area home appears to show that the thief was able to enter the museum relatively easily with the crudest of instruments: a sledgehammer. With a few well-placed swings, he was able to break through the museum’s glass doors.

Moments later, he exited through the museum’s gift shop, the painting tucked under his right arm, the sledgehammer in his left hand. He is believed to have left the area on a motorcycle.

Police spokeswoman Maren Wonder said that the evidence seems to suggest that the thief broke into the museum with a view towards stealing that particular piece.

“It looks like they very deliberately targeted this one Van Gogh painting,” she said.

Wonder is asking any visitors to the museum when it was open to come forward if they might have noticed any visitors behaving suspiciously, particularly around that particular Van Gogh, possibly scoping out the museum in order to rob it.

“It would be very helpful if visitors to the museum have photos or video recordings with other people in them,” she said.

According to Smithsonian, art thieves rarely profit from their crimes by selling the stolen artworks on the black market. Rather, they try to use such pieces — usually without success — as collateral in underworld deals, or they try to ransom them back to the museums.