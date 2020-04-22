Jasmine Sanders Rocks An Impossibly Tiny Silver Bikini While Lounging Poolside With Her Adorable Dog

Jasmine Sanders treated her fans with a slew of new Instagram posts yesterday, one of which captured her lounging poolside with a special guest.

In the Tuesday afternoon upload, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was snapped enjoying the beautiful Los Angeles weather outside by the pool at her home. She sat by the edge of the turquoise water on top of a large towel in the double-pic update as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure. Rather than affixing her eyes to the camera above her, the 28-year-old gazed at her adorable new husky puppy Kilo, who decided to join his mom for the backyard adventure.

Kilo certainly earned some attention from many of Jasmine’s 3.8 million followers on the platform, but that’s not all that caught their eyes. The model was quite a sight herself as she soaked up some sun in an impossibly tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Jasmine stunned in the sexy silver two-piece from Nessy Swim that glistened underneath the sun’s bright rays. The swimwear set included a minuscule, halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It boasted a plunging neckline and tiny ruched cups that provided minimal coverage to her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

The matching bottoms of the set exposed even more of Jasmine’s incredible figure, much to the delight of her fans. Its daringly high-cut design left her long legs completely bare, while also flashing a glimpse at her killer curves. The piece also featured a thin, string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on the model’s hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

Jasmine accessorized with a pair of stud earrings that provided her pool day look just the right amount of bling. Her signature blond curls — which have earned her the nickname “Golden Barbie” — were damp and slicked back to her head in a messy fashion. She also appeared to be going makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Fans did not hesitate to show some love for the steamy new addition to Jasmine’s Instagram page. It has earned over 39,000 likes since going live 14 hours ago, as well as dozens of compliments for the star’s skin-baring display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Jasmine was “too beautiful for words.”

“Body goals!” a third follower quipped.

Others simply flooded their comments with emoji, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Jasmine and Kilo have spent much of their time by the pool while isolating at home. Another recent upload saw the bikini model rocking an orange two-piece while attempting to teach her pup how to swim.