Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Haven’t Had Any Visitors’ During Coronavirus Lockdown

A source says the couple are only leaving the house for charity work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently as isolated as everyone else. Apparently, other than for charity work, the couple is not leaving the house at all according to a source that spoke with People.

Meghan and Harry have made a trio of food deliveries as part of their volunteer work with Project Angel Food, which cooks, prepares and delivers meals to those in need around Los Angeles. Their deliveries marked the first time they had been spotted since their move to Los Angeles at the end of March. That’s reportedly because volunteering is the only reason that the couple is leaving the house, according to the source.

“They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any visitors,” the source said.

The source said that Meghan, Harry, and their son Archie, who turns 1 in early May, are spending their time in quarantine bonding with one another. The family has also been looking for ways to help others during this crisis.

Meghan recently led a Zoom call with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen. In 2018, she collaborated with the group to release a cookbook.

Harry, meanwhile, has participated in a video chat with one of his longstanding celebrity foundations, WellChild, which provides care for sick children in a the U.K. During the call, Harry discussed the importance of keeping morale up even as everyone struggles with the mental and emotional effects of being isolated from many of the people you know.

“If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’ Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control, and all of a sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things,” Harry reportedly said on the call.

It’s not exactly a surprise to many close royal observers that Harry and Meghan are only leaving the house on rare occasions. Previous reporting had suggested that, because of concern for Archie, they were taking precautions around the virus very seriously.

Apparently, following that news that Harry’s father Prince Charles had tested positive for the virus, Meghan began to ramp up the precautions she was taking to keep the virus from entering her home. That meant ensuring that the staff she had working for her were taking their shoes and jackets off before they entered the house, and washing their hands regularly.