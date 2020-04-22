Peta Murgatroyd Captures Val Chmerkovskiy’s Sweet Father-Son Movie Night With Shai

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd shared some sweet family photos with Instagram of the two most important men in her life: son Shai and husband Maks. The images show the father and son snuggling together and sharing some bonding time for a family movie night.

In the second image, Peta joined in on the fun. The stunning blond dancer revealed her feelings about self-quarantining with her husband and son in the caption of the share, stating she is enjoying the time the threesome are spending as a family. She also revealed Shai is discovering a new love for many iconic children’s movies.

In the first photo, Shai, 3, is lounging alongside his shirtless father Maks on a sofa in the family home. His hair is neat and trimmed, and he is wearing cute long-sleeved pajamas. They depict the logo for the rap group The Beastie Boys. The group was popular around the time Maks, his brother Val, and parents Larisa and Aleksandr moved to Brooklyn, New York, from Russia in 1994.

Maks is wrapped in a blanket next to his son and both are intently watching something together on television.

In the second pic, Peta joined her men for a family selfie. She is snuggled next to Shai wearing gray, comfy-looking long-sleeved loungewear. Peta is sans makeup in the image, and she is looking up toward her son lovingly. Maks is also looking at his son with affection. The little boy appears too interested in what he is watching to make eye contact with either of his parents in the image.

The living room features an oversized tan sofa and light-colored walls. Wood accents are used to frame the doors and windows, lending a cozy feel to the room. Family photos dot the wall as well as what appears to be Shai’s artwork, proudly displayed by his parents.

The couple, who met while they were both professional performers on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, wed in July 2017 at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.

Fans of the family thought the sweet moment between father and son was spectacular. They added their own sentiments about the photo in its comments section.

“He has grown so much,” said one fan.

“Omg can’t believe how big he is getting!! God blessed all of u!! Stay safe,” remarked a second follower.

“That little man looks just like his daddy,” stated a third fan of the striking similarities between Shai and Maks in this particular photo.