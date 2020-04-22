Brennah Black Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Sexy Purple Bikini

Brennah Black took to her popular Instagram page to flaunt her bombshell curves in a sexy purple bikini. The April 21 update included two sexy snaps that captivated her 500,000-plus fans.

The post consisted of throwback photos that were taken this past summer. The model failed to share where the images were taken but captioned the geotag with “summertime sadness” and shared that she needs good summer memories with good people. Both of the images captured the Houston native posing against a simple white backdrop and giving a sultry gaze to the camera while clad in a sizzling outfit that was fitting for a summer day.

She showed off her trim figure in a light purple bikini that popped perfectly against her fair skin. The set included a triangle top with a frilly pattern around the cups that helped draw attention to some ample cleavage and sideboob. The piece also boasted a knotted fabric in the middle of the two cups and thin spaghetti straps were the only articles holding up her chest.

The lower half of the set was even sexier. The model rocked impossibly small bottoms that she tugged at with her hands. The thin bands on the sides sat just under her hip bones, revealing a glimpse of her muscular thighs and a hint of her booty. Thanks to the bikini’s low cut, the piece also helped accentuate her chiseled abs and tiny waist. The way that the model positioned her arm also showed off a dark ink feather tattoo on her arm.

The second photo in the set was nearly identical to the first, with Black only altering her pose slightly while still giving a seductive stare to the camera. She let her natural beauty speak for itself, opting to go jewelry-free for the summertime look. The Playboy model got done-up for the shoot, wearing long waves throughout her platinum blond locks.

The model, who recently went naked in back-to-back photos, added a beautiful application of makeup that consisted of defined brows, dark mascara and eyeliner, and a delicate pink blush — bringing out all of her striking features. Black also included a nude lip for the look.

So far, the update has proved to be a fan-favorite with over 12,000 likes and 400-plus comments in 24 hours.

“Perfection in every way BB!” one of the model’s fans wrote.

“Oh my lord! So beautiful!” a second Instagrammer chimed in alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Baby your fitness so perfect. You are a goddess and a rare beauty,” one more chimed in.