Nina Serebrova Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Bedroom Snap

Nina Serebrova might be stuck at home along with most of the population, but she hasn’t let that stop her from uploading titillating content to her Instagram page. On Wednesday, she shared a post that showed her getting a little sexy in her bedroom while wearing a bikini.

Nina wore a black bikini for her sultry post. She also sported a pair of yellow sweatpants, which she wore loosely over hips. The swimsuit top was a classic triangle style with wide cups that showed off plenty of her cleavage. While not all of the bottoms are visible, her fans could see that they were a low-rise style with sides she wore pulled high on her hips. She accessorized her look with layered necklaces. One necklace had a large pendant that hung near her breasts, drawing the eye to her cleavage. She also wore a pair of hoop earrings.

The Russian model wore her long, sleek hair parted in the middle. Her makeup application included thick lashes, blush on her cheeks, and a pink gloss on her lips.

Nina’s post consisted of two photos that featured her in her bedroom. Light shining in from a window behind the camera filled the room.

In the first picture, Nina leaned one hand against a wall as she struck a sexy pose. She faced the camera and stood with one hip cocked to the side, accentuating her hourglass shape. The pose also highlighted her ample chest and flat tummy. She ran her other hand through her hair while she puckered her lips.

Nina got a little flirty in the second snap. She playfully tugged on the sides of her bikini bottoms as she gave the camera a sultry look. Her sweatpants were lowered, showing top of her curvy hips.

In the post’s caption, she joked that she was ready to get some sun in her bedroom.

Dozens of her fans gave the update some love, and more than 13,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Many of the comments were in Russian, but some of her English-speaking fans were quick to rave over how hot she looked in the snaps.

“Omg princess you have a perfect physique you are so sexy,” one admirer gushed.

“You always look gorgeous Nina,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Crazy sexy,” a third commenter chimed in.

Nina certainly knows how to turn up the heat on her Instagram page. Not too long ago, she flaunted her fabulous physique in a tiny yellow bikini.