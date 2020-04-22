Carmen Electra Shares Throwback Swimsuit Photos In Celebration Of 48th Birthday

Carmen Electra commemorated her 48th birthday with a series of throwback bathing suit photos. Since many traditional birthday celebrations are on-hold this year — and she is among the many who will celebrate their birthdays in quarantine — Electra shared a few snaps of a past birthday celebration with her 1 million Instagram followers.

In the first photo, Electra did a handstand with her toned legs up against the wall, and her long, wavy hair flowing down. She sported a cobalt blue one-piece swimsuit and black-striped Adidas sneakers. She also appeared to be holding a party noisemaker in her mouth. As of Wednesday morning, the photo has received over 25,000 likes and 669 comments.

Electra’s fans were most impressed.

“Happy Birthday, gorgeous goddess,” said one fan.

“Stunning even upside down,” said another commenter.

“I want to be a wall!!” exclaimed another enthusiastic fan, adding a smiley face emoji.

In another photo, Electra was right-side-up, still wearing her blue bathing suit. Her sleek one-piece featured a high cut, recalling the famous bathing suit looks from Electra’s Baywatch days. The look of the swimsuit was designed to show off the stretch of her slender legs, and the shared Instagram photo reveals the curve of Electra’s shapely thigh. She was posed with her arms up and placed on either side of her head, her honey-blond hair streaming over her shoulders, and her mouth parted sensuously.

Atop her head, Electra was wearing a “Happy Birthday” party headband in the same cobalt blue as her bathing suit. Her makeup look was relatively simple: a natural lipstick, brownish-pink eye shadow, and glowing, tanned skin. The black eyeliner gave her a cat-eye look, setting off her bright blue eyes. The left side of her face was decorated with blue, red, and gold stick-on glitter stars. The photo amassed over 17,000 likes and 472 comments.

“You are a beautiful soul with the heart of an angel. Wishing you joy peace and love,” said one follower.

“Happy birthday to the HOTTEST WOMAN ALIVE!!!!LOVE u!” exclaimed a fan who also added a few lipstick kiss emoji.

“Damn girl u still look 21! Happy bday babes,” another replied.

These aren’t the only throwback photos that Electra has shared during the quarantine. Last Monday, April 13, Electra posted an older picture of herself wearing a white lingerie set while sitting on a washing machine. In mid-March, she posted a photo of her Femme Fatales magazine cover where she sported laced-up chaps and a blue crop top.